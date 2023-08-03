Scott boosts playoff push, grabs early Wyndham lead

Miami (AFP) – Adam Scott boosted his hopes of securing a place in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs on Thursday after carding a five-under-par 65 to grab the early lead at the Wyndham Championship.

The 43-year-old veteran fired seven birdies and two bogeys in rainy conditions at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, to take a one-shot clubhouse lead.

Scott is hoping for a high finish at the Wyndham to lift him into the field for the postseason.

The 2013 Masters champion is 81st in the postseason standings, with only the top 70 at the end of this week advancing to the playoffs.

Scott, who has qualified for every PGA Tour playoffs since they were introduced in 2007, needs a minimum of a two-way tie for ninth to have a chance at forcing his way into the top 70.

"I kind of plotted my way around and wasn't anything spectacular, but nothing too bad either really," the Australian said.

"Hopefully get off to a good start tomorrow and keep the momentum going. I think that's going to be the important thing for me the next couple days is to keep it rolling and give myself a good look at it on Sunday."

Scott meanwhile insisted he is relaxed about the possibility of missing out on the playoffs for the first time.

"At this point, you know, it is what it is," he said. "I feel like when I come out to play golf, I'm there to give it my best shot and if I make it, I make it, and if I don't, I don't.

"I've had a lot of years having a go at the FedExCup Playoffs and all these kind of things come to an end at some point."

Scott led by one shot from Belgium's Thomas Detry and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, who both posted four-under-par 66s.

Former world number one Justin Thomas, who is also trying to muscle his way into the playoffs, was five off the lead after shooting an even-par 70.

Thomas is 79th in the playoff qualification standings.

