NBA and Spain star Ricky Rubio takes mental health break

Spain's Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Saturday that he was taking a break from his NBA career to "take care of my mental health".

Ricky Rubio (L) playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Portland, Oregon on January 12, 2023

His decision comes a few weeks before the Basketball World Cup, which Rubio won with Spain four years ago.

"I have decided to suspend my professional activity to take care of my mental health," Rubio said.

The 32-year-old, playing in the NBA since 2011, has had repeated cruciate ligament injuries.

On Saturday he thanked the Spanish Basketball Federation for their support in his decision to step back.

Rubio signed a new three-year deal with the Cleveland team in July 2022 with a contract reportedly worth over $18 million.

In 2019, La Roja won the World Cup in Beijing and Rubio was crowned MVP (best player) of the competition.

