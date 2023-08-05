Sweden not looking back for World Cup clash with holders USA

Melbourne (AFP) – Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said that history will mean nothing when they face the United States in the Women's World Cup last 16 on Sunday, confident his team can dethrone the title-holders.

The clash in Melbourne will pit the two top-ranked sides left in the tournament after world number two Germany's shock early exit.

Sweden and the US have met six times before at World Cups, but never in the knockout stages.

The top-ranked USA won their last World Cup encounter 2-0 in 2019 on their way to the title, but world number three Sweden were 3-0 winners when they last met at the Tokyo Olympics.

"It's not something I look at, historical facts, I'm rooted in the present," Gerhardsson said on Saturday.

"There are a lot of new players in both line-ups so history is less important.

"It (Olympics) was two years ago, it's all about the physical and mental shape we are in now," he added.

"I have great confidence in the squad. We believe in this, believe we can win."

They had contrasting routes to the last 16 with Sweden claiming a dramatic late win over South Africa before thrashing Italy 5-0 to wrap up qualification with a game to spare.

That allowed Gerhardsson to rest key players, including strikers Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius, for their 2-0 cruise against Argentina.

In contrast, Vlatko Andonovski's USA stumbled out of their group in second place with just one win -- against Vietnam -- and nervy draws with the Netherlands and Portugal.

"It will be very different to the other three teams we have faced, it will be more straight-forward, fast football," predicted Gerhardsson, whose side came third in 2019.

"We know what we are up against. They are a very skilled team ... but we know we can win this, that's the general feeling permeating through the squad."

Gerhardsson is likely to revert to a team similar to that which started the first two games against South Africa and Italy.

But long-time captain Caroline Seger, playing in her last World Cup, is likely to be on the bench with a calf injury.

Otherwise Gerhardsson has a fit squad with the biggest decision whether Jennifer Falk or Zecira Musovic will be in goal, with the pair splitting the duties so far.

