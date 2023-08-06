Mud and glory at world mountain bike marathon

Glasgow (AFP) – Austria's Mona Mitterwallner and Brazil's Henrique Avancini won the mountain bike cross country marathon world titles in Scotland on Sunday.

Mass starts saw riders set off for a 96.5km route that featured 3,200m of elevation, crossing though five Scottish forests.

The 34-year-old Brazilian Avancini raised his clenched fists crossing the line in a time of 4hr 14min 42sec to reclaim a title he won five years earlier.

A women's field of 62 ended up with Mitterwallner crossing the line in a time of 5:07:50.

