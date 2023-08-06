Sweden see off United States on penalties after Netherlands beat South Africa

2023 Women's World Cup

Holders United States were dumped out of the Women's World Cup on Sunday following a penalty shoot-out loss to Sweden. Earlier the Netherlands moved into the last eight with 2-0 victory over South Africa.

Lina Hurtig (number 8) celberates with her Sweden teammates after her penalty secured the shoot-out victory over the United States at the women's World Cup.

Following torrents of criticism for their lacklustre displays, the Americans dominated the Swedes at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. But they could not find a way past the Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.

And in a gripping penalty session, the Americans failed to take advantage of their fortune when Gun Nathalie Bjorn missed Sweden's third kick.

Veteran US striker Megan Rapinoe – who won titles in 2015 and 2019 – missed the fourth kick for the Americans.

Rebecka Blomquist also fluffed her shot for the Swedes which gave Sophia Smith the chance to seal passage into the quarter-finals. But the 22-year-old missed.

Hanna Bennison scored for Sweden to level proceedings at three apiece and take the session into sudden death.

US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and defender Magdalena Eriksson scored to make it 4-4.

But Kelley O’Hara's shot hit the post which gave Sweden's Lina Hurtig the chance for glory. Naeher saved her shot but the ball spun back and the video assistant referee judged that it had crossed the line before Naeher could slap it away.

Sweden, who condemned the Americans to their earliest exit from the tournament in nine appearances, will take on Japan in the quarter-finals on 11 August at Eden Park in Auckland.

Netherlands beat South Africa

The Netherlands advanced to the quarters with less trauma.

Jill Roord's header past the South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart gave the Dutch a ninth minute lead against the African champions at the Sydney Football Stadium.

And Lineth Beerensteyn added a second goal mid way through the second-half to send the Netherlands into the quarter-finals for the second consecutive tournament.

Sherida Spitse, the Netherlands skipper, hailed the performance of goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar who produced a string of outstanding saves to thwart the South Africans.

"That is why she is our number one goalkeeper,” said the 33-year-old midfielder.

“She did a very good job and I am really thankful."

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis was left to rue her side's inability to exploit their openings from 14 shots on target.

“We felt we could have won this game and if I look back, we should have done with the opportunities that we had,” she said.

“But, as always, if you don’t take the chances then that’s what happens. With a decision or a goal here or there, we could be speaking differently now, but I think the whole of South Africa should be really proud of this team.”

The Netherlands will play Spain on Friday in Wellington for a place in the semi-finals.

