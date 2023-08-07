Romania hire veteran Cotter as consultant for Rugby World Cup

Paris (AFP) – Former Scotland and Fiji coach Vern Cotter is to be a consultant for Romania during the upcoming Rugby World Cup, the national federation said on Monday.

Former Scotland and Fiji coach Vern Cotter will be a consultant for Romania at the Rugby World Cup in France

Advertising Read more

The 61-year-old New Zealander is presently the head coach of Super Rugby outfit Auckland Blues having stepped down from the Fijian national post in February.

"I am glad to be part of Rugby Romania's World Cup adventure," Cotter said on the Romanian Federation's X account, formerly known as Twitter.

"I have been overseeing their preparation since this year's Rugby Europe Championship and I will be involved as an advisor for the RWC, hoping the Oaks will evolve, play some good games and exceed everyone's expectations."

Cotter guided Scotland to the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals where they lost controversially to eventual finalists Australia.

Romania, though, face an almighty challenge to reach a similar stage.

They have been drawn in Pool B along with defending champions South Africa, Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland, Tonga and Scotland.

They open their campaign against the Irish in Bordeaux on September 9.

© 2023 AFP