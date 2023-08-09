Finucane wins world track sprint gold for Britain

Glasgow (AFP) – Emma Finucane won the women's sprint title at the track cycling world championships on Wednesday, beating Germany's Lea Sophie Freidrich 2-0 in a best-of-three final.

The 20-year-old from Wales edged the first round at the Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow with 4,000 fans in the stands, coming from behind.

She then went off first in the second leg and sprinted away early leaving Freidrich no margin.

"It's pretty surreal to be honest," said Finucane. "I can't really believe that I'm world champion."

Finucane was already looking ahead to the Olymic Games in Paris next year.

"This year has been pretty special for me and I've broken through but there's still so much more to come for Paris, and I'm excited to start that journey again," she said.

Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand won the bronze medal sprint ahead of another German Emma Hinze.

Aaron Gate of New Zealand won the epic 40km points race, 10 years after his last world title in the Omnium.

"I've been waiting ten years for this, it makes all of it worthwhile," said the 32-year-old from Auckland.

He also claimed bronze in the Madison and the Team pursuit in Glasgow.

In the men's Keirin final, Colombia's Santiago Quintero won the men's title ahead of a distraught Matthew Richardson of Australia, who appeared to be blocked by a rival.

The women's Omnium race was taken by the American Jennifer Valente ahead of Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark and road star Lotte Kopecky of Belgium.

