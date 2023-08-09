Major winner Justin Thomas to compete in South Africa

Johannesburg (AFP) – Two-time major winner Justin Thomas will play in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa from November 9-12, the organisers said on Wednesday.

Justin Thomas reacts on the 18th green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on August 6.

His presence at the Sun City resort 180 kilometres (112 miles) northwest of Johannesburg will mark a rare appearance by an American in an event popularly known as the 'African major'.

The last American to lift the Nedbank trophy was Jim Furyk, who achieved back-to-back victories at the Gary Player Country Club in 2005 and 2006.

Thomas must hope his visit brings a change of luck after a winless USPGA season, which culminated in him failing to secure a FedEx play-offs place.

In his last major appearance, he failed to make the British Open cut last month after a disastrous opening-round 82 at Royal Liverpool.

"I am so excited (and looking forward) to everything South Africa has to offer," the 30-year-old ranked 25th in the world said in a statement.

"It is a country I have always wanted to visit and this tournament gives me the opportunity not only to do that, but to compete in such an historic event."

The Nedbank Challenge, first staged in 1981, has a $6 million (€5.5 mn) purse and is the penultimate tournament on the DP World Tour schedule.

