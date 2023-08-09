Wales to honour record-holder Alun Wyn Jones in Barbarians match

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Wales will pay tribute to world record cap-holder Alun Wyn Jones with a game against the Barbarians in Cardiff on November 4, it was announced Wednesday.

Jones, who won 158 Wales caps and also made 12 Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions, announced his retirement from international rugby union in May.

The 37-year-old lock has now signed for French side Toulon as World Cup cover after a long club career with Welsh regional side the Ospreys.

But in November he is set to line up for an invitational Barbarians team coached by former England boss Eddie Jones, now in charge of his native Australia for a second spell.

The Principality Stadium non-cap match will also mark a homecoming for the Wales squad following the World Cup in France.

"Alun Wyn will have been the first name on many team-sheets for many years," said Robertson in a joint Welsh Rugby Union and Barbarians statement.

"And I am not only looking forward to meeting him and coaching him, but also watching him in his final dance with a passionate crowd."

Jones led Wales on 48 occasions and is one of just seven Wales players since the Second World War to have won three Five or Six Nations Grand Slams.

