Farrell leads experienced England in Wales World Cup warm-up

London (AFP) – England recalled several senior players, including Billy Vunipola, to a side once again captained by regular skipper Owen Farrell for their return Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

England recall: Billy Vunipola (centre) has undergone knee surgery ahead of the Rugby World Cup

A largely second-string England side suffered a 20-9 defeat by Wales in their opening warm-up match in Cardiff last weekend.

England coach Steve Borthwick has since named his squad for the World Cup, which gets underway in France next month, and the team he announced Thursday appears to be close to his strongest XV.

Up front, Vunipola -- the only specialist No. 8 in the World Cup squad -- returns to make his first Test start since the 2022 end-of-year internationals, having missed the Six Nations after a run of poor form and then undergone successive knee operations.

England's pack also includes several seasoned campaigners -- back-row Courtney Lawes, lock Maro Itoje, hooker Jamie George and prop Joe Marler.

England struggled to take their chances at the Principality Stadium last weekend.

Former England captain Borthwick has recalled two proven finishers to his starting XV in wings Elliot Daly and Henry Arundell.

Daly will be making his first England appearance since the 2022 Six Nations, having been discarded by former coach Eddie Jones before a torn hamstring stopped him returning for this year's Championship.

Wales coach Warren Gatland named his side on Wednesday, with the New Zealander making 15 changes.

England (15-1)

Freddie Steward; Henry Arundell, Joe Marchant, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell (capt), Jack van Poortvliet; Billy Vunipola, Ben Earl, Courtney Lawes; George Martin, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George, Joe Marler

Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Jonny Hill, Jack Willis, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Max Malins

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)

