Ruud rally falls short in Toronto loss to Davidovich Fokina

Toronto (Canada) (AFP) – Third-seeded Casper Ruud came up just short in his bid to battle past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Thursday, falling 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) to the unseeded Spaniard at the ATP Toronto Masters.

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is through to the ATP Toronto Masters quarter-finals after a victory over third-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud

Norway's Ruud served for the match at 5-4 in the third set, but dropped his serve in the clutch moment.

Davidovich Fokina took the set into a tiebreaker and finished off the upset after three hours on court.

"I kept very focused on every point when he served for it," Davidovich Fokina said. "I told myself to be there, don't give up.

"It's very tough to close out such an even match with so many long rallies. When I broke at 5-4 it was a show of power."

The number 37 is into his fourth career quarter-final at the Masters 1000 level, earning his fifth career defeat of a top 10 player.

Ruud saved two match points in the tiebreaker before taking succumbing to an opponent who finished with 49 winners and 56 unforced errors.

The match was paused for an hour and three-quarter hours in the second set because of rain.

Davidovich Fokina booked a quarter-final clash with American Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Canada's Milos Raonic 6-3, 6-3.

