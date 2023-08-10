Wales boss Gatland expects Faletau to be fit for Rugby World Cup

London (AFP) – Wales coach Warren Gatland is "pretty confident" key back-row forward Taulupe Faletau will be fit to take his place in the squad for next month's Rugby World Cup in France.

The Cardiff No 8 will play no part in any of Wales' tournament warm-up games as he recovers from a calf muscle injury.

Faletau, 32, won't feature against England at Twickenham on Saturday and has already been ruled out of facing world champions South Africa in Cardiff on August 19.

"Taulupe won't be available next week," Gatland said Thursday. "He trained pretty well today, he is not feeling anything in his calf, so we are pretty confident he is available for (World Cup) selection."

Gatland, who took Wales to fourth place at the 2011 and 2019 World Cups during his first spell in charge of the side, is set to name his final 33-strong World Cup squad within the next fortnight.

"I am expecting a group of players who are desperate to perform. It is a good situation to be in," the New Zealander said.

Wales launched their warm-up campaign with a 20-9 win over England in Cardiff last weekend. But since then England coach Steve Borthwick has announced his World Cup squad and on Thursday the former Red Rose captain named a much more experienced side for this weekend's return fixture at Twickenham.

"England have picked their (World Cup) squad, so they will want to go out there and perform," said Gatland.

"But sometimes, it is almost the relief of being selected in the squad, and whether you are quite there emotionally. That's the challenge for them to get up.

"I know we have a group of players that are in the right head-space because that team went out last week, they weren't perfect but they showed some great signs of what we are looking for as a group."

