Hurdles star McLaughlin out of world championships with injury

Washington (AFP) – Reigning world and Olympic 400-meter hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin said Friday a knee injury will keep her from competing in the World Athletics Championships that open next week in Budapest.

Sydney McLaughlin, the reigning world and Olympic 400m champion shown after capturing the US 400-meter title at this year's US championships, will miss the world championships in Budapest with a knee injury

The 24-year-old American, who set the 400 hurdles world record of 50.68 seconds last year at the World Championships in Eugene, said in a social media posting she has a "minor knee issue" and cannot race.

"I am sad to share that I must withdraw this year's World Championships meet in Budapest," she posted.

"After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next year's Paris Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!"

McLaughlin, racing the flat 400m this season, won the US title last month at Eugene with a world-leading 48.74 seconds.

Her place on the US squad for the world meet in the 400 will be taken by Lynna Irby-Jackson, who was fourth at US championships and already on the American roster as a member of the 4x400m relay pool.

McLaughlin's career medal haul also includes the 2019 Diamond League 400 hurdles crown plus helping the US 4x400 relay capture gold at the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 and 2019 world championships.

© 2023 AFP