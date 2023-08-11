Spain reach semi-finals after extra-time victory over Netherlands

2023 womens's World Cup

Jorge Vilda saluted his team after their extra-time victory over the Netherlands took Spain into the semi-finals at the women's World Cup for the first time.

Salma Paralluelo scored Spain's winner in their 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the quarter-finals at the women's World Cup.

Salma Paralluelo scored in the 111th minute to restore Spain's advantage after Stefanie Van der Gragt's stoppage-time equaliser for the Netherlands.

The 30-year-old atoned for her sins after giving away a penalty late in the second-half which Maria Caldentey dispatched past the Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

"They played an extraordinary level – all the players," said Vilda.

"And the goal from Salma, it was sheer joy. We had to wait for a more few minutes before the final whistle. I’m extremely happy.”

Spain will meet either Sweden or Japan in the semi-final on 15 August at Eden Park in Auckland.

“It’s a great day for Spanish women’s football," added Vilda. “We’ve reached somewhere we’ve never reached before, and done it playing a good game as well, with a team that is convinced that we can go even further.”

Earthquake

Friday's clash at the Wellington Regional Stadium was preceded by a 5.0 magnitude earthquake that shook the city an hour before the kick-off.

"Yes the ground shook. It was a moderate shake, an earthquake but we were so concentrated on our preparations.

The Dutch coach Andries Jonker conceded the Spanish were worthy winners. “The main thing is, this is the Netherlands, we can play football, and we are among the best teams in the world.

“Looking at our games against Germany, the United States and Spain, we’re right there.

“We did our best.," he added. "We tried to camouflage our weaknesses and show our strengths, but there’s only one solution: you have to play forward, you have to get the ball, stay on the ball, make the game.

"What we showed during this tournament, sometimes it was fantastic, sometimes it was less than that.”

