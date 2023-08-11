Sweden beat Japan to set up semi-final showdown with Spain

2023 Women's World Cup

Sweden overpowered Japan 2-1 on Friday to reach the semi-final at the Women's World Cup.

The Swedish squad celebrate their 2-1 quarter-final victory over Japan with their supporters.

Amanda Ilestedt opened the scoring in the 32nd minute and a Filippa Angeldal penalty shortly after the restart put the Scandinavians in control of the quarter-final clash at Eden Park in Auckland.

And they rode their luck as Japan started to increase the pressure.

Riko Ueki's penalty in the 76th minute crashed off the underside of the bar and away to safety but 11 minutes later Honaka Hayashi halved the deficit.

Despite 14 minutes of stoppage-time, Sweden held on for a victory meaning a new name will adorn the trophy on 20 August.

Since its inception in 1991, the United States, Germany, Japan and Norway have won the crown.

Sweden – the highest ranked team left in the tournament - will take on Spain on 15 August in the first semi-final.

The contestants in the second semi-final on 16 August will be decided on Saturday when Australia take on France in Brisbane and England play Colombia in Sydney.

