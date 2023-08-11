Thomas predicts 'bright future' for Tarling after time-trial bronze

Glasgow (AFP) – Josh Tarling was tipped for the top by fellow Welshman and former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas on Friday after the 19-year-old claimed a surprise bronze medal in the world championship time trial.

The teenager set the early pace in the race to Stirling Castle and was only bettered by champion Remco Evenepeol and former two-time winner Filippo Ganna.

The 37-year-old Thomas came 10th on the day but was delighted to see Tarling do better.

"He's a big boy," Thomas said of Tarling. "He's got power and this is his forte. It's unbelievable to see him riding so well so early in his career and he's got a bright future," he said of the 2022 junior world time trial champion.

Tarling himself was looking at how the future might shape up after his impressive performance.

"There are some big names I got to sit next to on the stage today and I wouldn't mind being like one of them some day," he said.

"Remco winning is not a surprise. I hope to progress in the way he has from such a young age."

Thomas said he had realised he himself was destined for a poor day when Evenepoel overtook him.

"When Remco came past I thought, 'This is not the best," he said.

"It kind of cracked me. I thought 'I'm not in the running here' which is hard. I kind of kept going, it is what it is. It's a shame, I would have liked to have gone well in a home worlds but that's bike racing."

