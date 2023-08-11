Tony Parker becomes first Frenchman to enter NBA Hall of Fame

Tony Parker

Four NBA titles, a Legion d’Honneur, a European crown with France and on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts, Tony Parker will become the first Frenchman to enter the NBA Hall of Fame.

Tony Parker (left) will become the first Frenchman to enter the NBA Hall of Fame. He will be inducted during the same ceremony as his former San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (right).

Advertising Read more

The former San Antonio Spurs point guard will join a pantheon that dates back to 1959 and houses the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson.

Parker will enter along with other players from the 2023 vintage such as the American Dwayne Wade as well as the Spaniard Pau Gasol and Dirk Nowitzki from Germany.

Just a couple of soon-to-be Hall of Famers Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki ⭐️



(via @tonyparker/ IG) pic.twitter.com/ycjNhKuP4z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2023

"Joining with Pau and Dirk is truly an honour," said Parker. "I have a sincere relationship with both of them.

"I was there when Dirk's jersey was retired from his franchise. I played with Pau at the Spurs and I've known him since I was 14 through all the rivalry France has had with Spain.

"Back when we started, the American bosses thought it was impossible for a European to become a franchise player.

"We were the first to take charge of our franchises and lead them to titles.

"And now, when I see that the bosses don't hesitate to consider players like Nikola Jokic or Giannis Antetokounmpo as "franchise players", I realise what a long way we've come."

Several coaches including Gregg Popovich – with whom Parker won his four championship medals – will also be inducted.

“Even in my wildest dreams would I never have imagined that I could enter the Hall of Fame,” said 41-year-old Parker.

“When I joined the NBA in 2001 there weren’t really any playmakers from Europe who had succeeded in the NBA. That was simply because there were no Europeans.”

Journey

Born in Bruges in Belgium in May 1982 to an American father and a Dutch mother, Parker gained French citizenship when he was 15.

After playing in the French amateur leagues for two seasons, Parker turned professional and signed with Paris Basket Racing in 1999.

During the summer of 2000, Parker excelled during a Nike Hoop Summit in Indianapolis in the United States. But despite offers from leading American colleges, Parker remained in France with Paris Basket Racing.

He went to the Spurs in the 2001 draft as the 28th pick.

But from such inauspicious beginnings, the rookie advanced spectacularly to become one of the most celebrated players in NBA history.

He won his titles with the Spurs in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. In the 2007 championship series he was deemed the most valuable player.

His sole crown with France came at the European championships in 2013.

When he retired in 2018, the stats showed him as the ninth leading scorer and fifth leading passer in the end of season play-offs. In 2019, the Spurs retired his number 9 shirt – the ultimate accolade for a player.

On the eve of the Hall of Fame ceremony, Parker celebrated with family and friends such as the former France international Thierry Henry who was filmed dancing during the festivities at Parker’s villa in San Antonio.

"It's extraordinary to be the first Frenchman in the Hall of Fame," Parker told France 24.

"I've always taken very seriously the role of ambassador for French basketball, for sport in general.

"That's always been my motivation, to show the Americans that we know how to play basketball in France. Being the first French NBA champion and the first to enter the Hall of Fame is the next step."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe