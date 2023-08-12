Vine be the glory as Australia rise to conquer France after penalty shoot-out

2023 women's World Cup

Substitute Courtnee Vine emerged as Australia's heroine on Saturday as the hosts advanced to the semi-finals of the women's World Cup for the first time following a nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out victory over France.

Courtnee Vine runs to celebrate with her Australia teammates after converting the penalty that sent them past France and into the World cup semi-finals for the first time.

Advertising Read more

The match at the Brisbane Stadium finished goalless after 90 minutes. And it was the same score after 30 minutes of extra-time – virtually the same amount of time needed to settle the tie from spot kicks.

Twenty of them were taken before Tony Gustavsson and his side could celebrate following Vine's decisive shot to the right of the France goalkeeper Solene Durand who was brought on to replace Pauline Peyraud-Magnin for the shoot-out.

That strike was third time lucky for the hosts.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold could have clinched the tie 15 minutes earlier when she took the fifth kick but her shot cannoned off the right hand post.

Her miss sent the shoot-out into sudden death and the three following takers all scored.

Arnold thought she had set her side up for victory when she saved Kenza Dali's effort.

But the video assistant referee ordered a retake because her feet were not behind the goal line before the ball was struck.

In the event, Arnold saved the second attempt to give Clare Hunt the chance for glory.

But the 24-year-old defender botched that opportunity. She was redeemed when Vicki Becho's strike hit the left hand post and rolled to safety.

Vine, who had entered the fray in the first period of extra-time, ended the suspense with a crisply dispatched kick.

"I've won some and lost some penalty shoot-outs," said France boss Hervé Renard after the 7-6 defeat.

"That's the way it goes. We've got to be proud of our performances. Congratulations to my staff who have done well. Congratulations also to Australia and good luck to them for the rest of the tournament.

"My team played well in a stadium that was against us and now we have to look forward to our next challenge which is the Olympic Games."

Balance

After a first-half in which France dominated, the Australians had the better chances in the second-half.

Hayley Raso brought a good save from Peyraud-Magnin in the 55th minute and four minutes later Mary Fowler shot straight at the goalkeeper.

But Renard's side withstood the barrage and finished the game with more poise.

The French carried that composure into extra-time and appeared more likely to score as Australia – roared on by the vast majority of the 50,000 spectators – began to tire.

Becho was denied by Arnold moments before Australia survived a goalmouth scramble.

Australia will play the winners of the quarter-final between the European champions England and Colombia in Sydney.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe