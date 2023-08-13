Samsonova stuns Rybakina to reach WTA Montreal final

Montreal (AFP) – Russia's Liudmila Samsonova came from behind to beat former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and reach the final of the WTA Montreal Open on Sunday.

Liudmila Samsonova came from behind to reach the final of the WTA Montreal Open on Sunday

Advertising Read more

In a semi-final clash postponed after heavy rain on Saturday, Samsonova shrugged of a disastrous opening set to win 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 in 1hr 43min.

The 24-year-old 15th seed will face Jessica Pegula of the United States in the final later Sunday where she will be chasing the fifth title of her career.

A Samsonova victory had looked unlikely after the opening set of Sunday's semi, which saw third seed Rybakina take control from the outset.

Rybakina wrapped up the first set in less than half an hour, showing no sign of fatigue from her gruelling quarter-final, which ended in the early hours of Saturday morning.

But Samsonova turned the tables in the second set, breaking Rybakina twice to take a 3-1 lead and then breaking the Kazakh again to go 5-1 up.

Samsonova then held to level the match and was soon back on the front foot in the decider, breaking Rybakina in the opening game to take the early initiative.

Rybakina was then broken again in the seventh game to give Samsonova a 5-2 lead, and the Russian duly served out to complete victory.

© 2023 AFP