Atletico hit three to take early Liga lead

Madrid (AFP) – Atletico Madrid wrapped up the opening round of the Spanish Liga season by jumping to the top of the table with a 3-1 home victory over promoted Granada.

Advertising Read more

Alvaro Morata gave the hosts the lead seven minutes into first-half injury time.

Cesar Azpilicueta, on his Atletico debut, crossed and Malaga centre-back Jesus Vallejo mis-timed his clearing header nodding the ball straight to the unmarked Morata, who fired home.

Malaga levelled on 63 minutes after Yannick Carrasco lost the ball trying to dribble out of defence. Gonzalo Villar drilled a cross into the goalmouth where Samu Omorodion lifted a first-time shot into the roof of the net.

Carrasco atoned with a simple assist five minutes later, rolling a short pass square to Depay who lashed a shot home from 25 metres.

"It's an awesome goal," said Atletico boss Diego Simeone. "I'm happy for him, because he has been working very hard and knows he has to make an effort to compete for a place."

Both teams went close, before Marcos Llorente picked up a loose ball in the box and wriggled past two defenders to end the match by poking a third goal home in the ninth minute of added time.

"It was hard work because Granada played a good game," said Simeone.

The only blot on Atletico's evening was an injury to captain Koke, who went off after six minutes.

Atletico were the only team to score more than two goals in the opening round. They moved above Real Madrid, Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano, who also won their openers by two goals, on goals scored.

In Monday's early match, Cadiz beat another promoted team, Alaves, 1-0 with a seventh-minute goal from midfielder Fede San Emeterio.

© 2023 AFP