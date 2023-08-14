No more Neymar? PSG accept Al-Hilal offer for Brazil superstar, say reports

French football

Brazil striker Neymar was on Monday understood to be considering an offer to quit the French champions Paris Saint-Germain to play in Saudi Arabia for Al-Hilal.

Neymar arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but could be on his way to the Saudi Arabian league.

The 31-year-old, who joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a record fee of 222 million euros, missed the team's Ligue 1 opener on Saturday night with a viral infection.

Fellow striker Kylian Mbappé was also absent from the squad as part of a row over his contract with the club.

However, Mbappé and club bosses struck an agreement that allowed him to return to first team training.

"After very constructive and positive discussions between before the PSG-Lorient match, the player was reinstated in the first training team this morning," PSG said in a statement on Sunday night.

On Monday, reports in the French sports media said PSG had accepted a deal from Al-Hilal and Neymar had agreed a two-year deal to join the club.

L'Equipe said on its website that Neymar – who has won 13 trophies with PSG – will receive a total of 160 million euros over two seasons.

Last month, PSG received a 300 million euro offer from Al-Hilal for Mbappé.

But the 24-year-old France skipper declined to meet with Al-Hilal supremos when they were in Paris.

New PSG boss Luis Enrique has frozen out Italy midfielder Marco Verratti from the squad.

The 53-year-old Spaniard fielded a midfield with Vitinha and 17-year-old academy product Warren Zaire-Emery orchestrating the play.

PSG have also drafted in the 22-year-old Benfica striker Gonçalo Ramos and the Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembélé.

