Villa defender Mings set for knee surgery

London (AFP) – Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is set for knee surgery after suffering a "significant" injury during his side's Premier League opener against Newcastle.

Advertising Read more

England international Mings was stretchered off in the first half of Saturday's 5-1 defeat at St James' Park after colliding with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Villa said the 30-year-old centre-back faces a "lengthy rehabilitation".

Mings' injury is another blow for Unai Emery's side just days after Emiliano Buendia was sidelined for up to eight months with a knee ligament injury.

"Aston Villa can confirm that Tyrone Mings has sustained a significant knee injury," a club statement said on Monday.

"The England international was stretchered off from the field after damaging his knee during the first half of Villa's match at Newcastle United on Saturday.

"The defender has undergone scans and will unfortunately require surgery ahead of a lengthy rehabilitation process."

Mings, who signed from Bournemouth in 2018, has missed just 12 Premier League games since Villa were promoted to the top tier in 2019.

Newcastle posted on Twitter in response to Villa's update: "Wishing you a speedy recovery, @TyroneMings".

© 2023 AFP