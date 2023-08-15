Brazil striker Neymar leaves PSG for Saudi outfit Al-Hilal

French football

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar joined the Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal on Tuesday for a fee of around 90 million euros

Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain after six seasons in which he helped the side win 13 trophies.

"I've achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places," said the 31-year-old Brazilian after completing the move.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a record fee of 222 million euros in 2017, missed Saturday night's Ligue 1 opener against Lorient with a viral infection.

"I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment," Neymar added.

"I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place."

It is believed the former Barcelona striker will earn 150 million euros a year in Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal's chairman, Fahad bin Saad, called Neymar a global icon and an unstoppable attacking force in welcoming him to the club.

Neymar made 173 appearances for PSG, helping the club win 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles.

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world," said PSG supremo Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris St-Germain, and what he has contributed to our club and our project over the last six years."

Neymar's departure comes two days after the France international Kylian Mbappé rejoined first team training.

The 24-year-old was also left out of the squad for the Lorient game as part of a row over his refusal to sign a contract extension.

Last month, PSG gave Al-Hilal permission to talk to Mbappé after the Saudi side made a world-record 300 million euro bid. But he declined the advances.

