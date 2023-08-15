England to host Zimbabwe for Test in 2025

London (AFP) – England will host Zimbabwe in a men's Test match for the first time in 22 years in May 2025.

The four-day Test will take place from May 28-31, with the venue for the one-off match to be confirmed at a later date.

Jimmy Anderson, England's leading Test wicket-taker, made his debut the last time his country faced Zimbabwe in 2003.

"We are delighted to be able to host Zimbabwe for a men's Test match for the first time in two decades," ECB chief executive Richard Gould said on Tuesday.

"Zimbabwe has a proud cricket history and have produced world-class players and coaches who have enriched the game across the world.

"We are committed to developing a closer relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket and the announcement of this Test against our England men's team is a step in that ambition."

England have played three two-Test series against Zimbabwe, drawing in 1996 and winning in 2000 and 2003.

"The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised," Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni said.

"The experience of playing a Test match against a top team like England is massive for the current generation of our players, coming at a time when our game as a whole is on an upward trajectory."

Revitalised by captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendan McCullum, England have breathed new life into Test cricket over the last two years with their aggressive 'Bazball' game-plan.

England fought back from 2-0 down to draw the Ashes series with World Test champions Australia earlier this year.

"This summer's Ashes series showcased all that is great about Test cricket and, while we must be mindful of the demands of world cricket's schedule, we also want to help grow Test cricket and find opportunities to play more nations where we can," Gould said.

