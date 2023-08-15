Former Ravens, Seahawks running back Collins dies in crash: officials

New York (AFP) – Former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins has died after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Florida, officials said Tuesday. He was 28.

Former Baltimore running back Alex Collins, seen here in 2019, has died after a traffic accident in Florida

Advertising Read more

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Collins died at the scene of the accident in Lauderdale Lakes late Sunday after his motorbike slammed into the side of a sport-utility vehicle.

"Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world," Collins' family said in a statement. "All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality."

Collins was selected by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, playing one season for the club before being released and joining Baltimore in 2017.

He rushed for 973 yards in his maiden season with the Ravens, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

He played a second season with Baltimore in 2018 before re-signing with the Seahawks. He was eventually released by Seattle in 2021.

"He was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went," the Ravens said in a statement.

"May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

© 2023 AFP