Spain beat Sweden to reach World Cup final

2023 women's World Cup

Olga Carmona's spectacular late strike took Spain into thejr first World Cup final on Tuesday at the expense of Sweden.

Spain skipper Olga Carmona scored her team's winner against Sweden in the semi-final of the World Cup.

Advertising Read more

The Spanish skipper clinched the tie as the match at Eden Park moved into second-half stoppage time.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid defender collected a short corner, looked up and thrashed her shot past the Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic off the underside of the bar and into the net.

It was an explosive end to a semi-final that had ignited in the final 10 minutes.

Salma Paralluelo, on for star striker Alexia Putellas, scored the opener in the 81st minute. The 19-year-old had been a constant menace since replacing Putellas in the 57th minute.

Other substitutes would make their mark too.

Rebecka Blomqvist, who had come on for Stina Blackstenius, levelled seven minutes later. Fellow replacement Lina Hurtig nodded down a cross and Blomqvist fired past the Spain goalkeeper Catalina Coll.

But the Swedish joy was to be dramatically truncated.

"We got ahead and they came back but we scored the winning goal and now we have enormous happiness," said Spain boss Jorge Vilda.

The Spanish will play the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between hosts Australia and the European champions England at Eden Park on Sunday.

"We are waiting to know our opponent in the final," Vilda added. "We know both teams well. We are in the final of a World Cup. My hair is standing on its ends."

While Spain savour dreams of World Cup glory, the Swedes will play for third-place on Saturday in Brisbane.

"Everyone just feels sadness and huge disappointment," said the Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson.

"It was an enormous feeling that we scored and maybe we would go to extra-time. And just over a minute later, it’s turned again. That can happen."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe