Paredes rejoins Roma from Paris Saint-Germain

Milan (AFP) – Leandro Paredes has rejoined Roma from Paris Saint-Germain, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

Leandro Paredes won the World Cup with Argentina last year

Advertising Read more

In a statement, Roma said that midfielder Paredes had signed "a contract until June 30, 2025" reportedly worth four million euros ($4.4 million) a season.

Paredes, who triumphed with Argentina at last year's World Cup, was a Roma player between 2014 and 2017 before being sold to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The 29-year-old will wear the number 16 shirt made iconic by home-grown hero and fellow World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi.

"I would never have chosen that number without his permission," Paredes told Roma's social media channels.

"He sent me a message to say that he would be delighted if I picked that number. It will be an honour."

Paredes moves to Roma after Juventus didn't take up their option to buy him at the end of his loan from PSG at the end of last season.

Paredes won three league titles and two French Cups for Qatar-backed PSG, and was a losing Champions League finalist three years ago.

Roma are also set to sign Renato Sanches from PSG following the departure of Nemanja Matic to Rennes.

© 2023 AFP