Scotland scrum-half White cleared for Rugby World Cup

London (AFP) – Ben White was included in coach Gregor Townsend's Scotland squad for the Rugby World Cup announced Wednesday following fears the scrum half might miss the tournament in France.

In the squad: Scotland scrum-half Ben White (R) went off after just half an hour as Scotland beat France in a World Cup warm-up win earlier this month

First-choice number nine White suffered an ankle injury in the first of two warm-up games against France earlier this month but has been passed fit after consulting a specialist.

There was no place in the 33-man tour party for Stuart McInally, who captained Scotland at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The 33-year-old Edinburgh hooker announced at the end of last season that he would retire following the end of the September-October World Cup.

McInally won his 49th cap in last Saturday's 30-27 warm-up defeat by France in Saint-Etienne.

Townsend's squad will be captained by flanker Jamie Ritchie.

It includes 14 players who were the squad in 2019, with four -- Grant Gilchrist, WP Nel, Richie Gray and Finn Russell -- set to appear in a third World Cup.

White will face competition for the number nine jersey from the Glasgow duo of Ali Price and George Horne.

The Scots -- who have faced France twice and Italy in recent weeks -- have one more warm-up match at home to Georgia a week on Saturday.

Scotland face a daunting task in Pool B at the World Cup which includes world number one side Ireland, reigning champions South Africa, Tonga and Romania.

The Scots begin their World Cup campaign proper against the Springboks in Marseille on September 10.

Scotland World Cup squad

Forwards

Props: Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (unattached)

Hookers: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow)

Locks: Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow)

Back-row: Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Rory Darge (Glasgow), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh, capt), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Backs

Scrum-halves: Ben White (Toulon/FRA), George Horne (Glasgow), Ali Price (Glasgow)

Fly-halves: Finn Russell (Bath/ENG), Ben Healy (Edinburgh)

Wings: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh)

Centres: Kyle Steyn (Glasgow), Chris Harris (Gloucester/ENG), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Cameron Redpath (Bath/ENG), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow)

Full-backs: Ollie Smith (Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

