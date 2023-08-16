'Spy' chopper and 'old tricks' as Australia, England clash at World Cup

Sydney (AFP) – A "spy" helicopter and warnings they are entering "the jungle" are a taste of the national fervour England must overcome when they face Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-finals in Sydney on Wednesday.

Australian fans have thrown their support behind the team

Advertising Read more

The two teams face off at 1000 GMT in front of what will be a bumper crowd at the 80,000 Stadium Australia, with Spain awaiting the winner in Sunday's final at the same venue.

As European champions and the highest-ranked team left at the tournament, Sarina Wiegman's England would normally be favourites.

They are also into their third World Cup semi-final in a row, losing the previous two, whereas the Matildas have never reached this stage before.

But England's Lionesses are prowling in enemy territory and the vast majority of the spectators at the imposing Stadium Australia will be right behind the hosts.

Adding a significant extra layer to proceedings is the long-standing sporting rivalry between the two countries.

"Matildas poised to put Old Enemy to the sword," The Daily Telegraph said on its front page, having renamed itself The Daily Tillygraph for the day in honour of the Matildas.

The newspaper flew what it called a "spy" helicopter over a closed-door England training session on the eve of the match.

Fans cheer the Australian team against France © William WEST / AFP

"Eleven Poms against a nation: Welcome to the jungle, Lionesses," it said.

In response, The Sun tabloid newspaper in England ran a story saying: "The cheating Aussies were up to their old tricks yesterday."

Reactions were more measured elsewhere but there was a sense of anticipation on the streets of Sydney hours before kickoff and plenty of people sporting the Australian team's yellow jerseys.

Julie Dolan was the first captain of the Matildas, in 1979, and told AFP: "Every time I walk outside someone stops me and talks about women's football. It's unbelievable.

"The Matildas in particular have set this benchmark now, so for any future Matildas, we know where that's at."

So who's going to win the semi-final?

"The one thing I don't want to see is any more penalty shootouts," the 62-year-old said, referring to Australia's gripping 7-6 win on penalties over France in the quarter-finals.

"My heart!"

'Everyone is involved'

Pubs were anticipating doing a roaring trade and a few were already starting to fill up six hours before kickoff.

Big screens have also been erected in parks and stadiums across Australia, including those more used to hosting rugby, cricket or Australian Rules football.

Andrea Eraso was wearing her Matildas shirt at work at an eatery in the Surry Hills neighbourhood in the centre of Sydney.

The Colombian-born Eraso had also draped a green and yellow scarf on the counter and was heading off to the pub after work to watch the game.

She said: "There's been a really good atmosphere, we've had some people who have come in and said, 'Yeah, go Matildas!'

"It's like a little bit of a celebration of the community as well. It's going to be crazy at the pub.

"I saw the last game at the pub and it was mental. Everyone was together, everyone was supporting the girls, everyone was happy."

The 33-year-old said that she had never seen this level of interest in the Australia women's football team.

"Now is different, definitely different," she said.

"It feels like everyone knows that they are playing, everyone knows who they are playing against, everyone knows the timing, everyone is involved in the tournament."

© 2023 AFP