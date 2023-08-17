World Rugby appeals against overturned Farrell red card

London (AFP) – England captain Owen Farrell's involvement in the upcoming World Cup was thrown into fresh doubt Thursday when World Rugby announced it would be appealing against the decision to overturn his red card in a warm-up match against Wales.

Advertising Read more

Farrell was sent off at Twickenham last weekend after the 'bunker' review system upgraded an initial yellow card to red after he made contact with a shoulder-led tackle to the head of Taine Basham.

The fly-half who has been suspended for previous incidents of dangerous tackling, was facing a six-week ban that could have ruled him out of the start of next month's World Cup in France.

But an all-Australian disciplinary panel caused uproar on Tuesday by concluding that the foul play review officer "was wrong, on the balance of probabilities, to upgrade the yellow card issued to the player to a red card."

As a result, it ruled Farrell was free to play again immediately.

However, World Rugby said in a statement Thursday: "Having considered the full written decision, World Rugby considers an appeal to be warranted."

But World Rugby has yet to release the specific grounds for the appeal.

Its statement said: "World Rugby fully supports the important role that an independent disciplinary process plays in upholding the integrity and values of the sport, particularly regarding foul play involving head contact.

"Player welfare is the sport's number one priority, and the Head Contact Process is central to that mission at the elite level of the sport.

"Having considered the full written decision, World Rugby considers an appeal to be warranted."

England are due to announce later Thursday their team to play Ireland, the world's top-ranked side -- and a team coached by Farrell's father, Andy -- ahead of another warm-up match in Dublin on Saturday.

It is unclear at the moment what World Rugby's announcement will mean in terms of England coach Steve Borthwick's team selection for the match with the Six Nations Grand Slam champions.

But World Rugby's statement added: "An independent appeal committee will be appointed to determine the matter at the earliest possible opportunity.

"Further details regarding the hearing, including appointments and date, will be confirmed by Six Nations Rugby (which oversees the disciplinary process for warm-up matches involving major European countries)."

© 2023 AFP