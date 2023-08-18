Brighton boss De Zerbi in search of new balance after Caicedo exit

London (AFP) – Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi on Friday said his side will have to "find the right balance" following Moises Caicedo's move to Chelsea.

The midfielder completed a transfer earlier this week in a deal which could eventually rise to a British record fee of £115 million ($146 million).

Brighton made a promising start to life without the Ecuador international, opening their Premier League season with a 4-1 win at home to newly-promoted Luton.

De Zerbi, however, is aware of the tougher challenges that lie ahead for the Seagulls, starting with Saturday's match away to Wolves.

"We have to adapt and play a different way," he said. "We are looking at different strategies because Moises is unique with different qualities and a top player.

"Without Moises we have to find the right balance -- always keeping the ball, always playing in our style.

"But we are changing something and we have to be more focused when we have the ball and cannot lose it in a simple way. We have to be ready to react."

He added: "We are working on a new midfielder, but I don't know the situation. We are studying many midfielders, but that is not my focus (right now) - I am focused only on the game against Wolverhampton."

Adam Webster and Adam Lallana are expected back after missing the Luton game, with De Zerbi forecasting a difficult match against a Wolves side unfortunate to lose 1-0 away to Manchester United last time out.

"Wolves played a fantastic game (against United), they didn't deserve to lose," he said.

"We know the coach of Wolves (Gary O'Neil) very well -- we played against (his old club) Bournemouth last season and it was difficult.

"If we want to win tomorrow we have to play a great game because it will be difficult with the players Wolves have and with their style.

"Gary O'Neil has a clear idea, they have courage and showed it at Old Trafford, when they pressed very high and kept the ball with personality, were very good in the one-on-ones."

© 2023 AFP