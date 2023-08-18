Cuthbert latest Wales player forced out of Springboks clash

London (AFP) – Wales have lost a third player from their original starting XV to face reigning champions South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match,following the withdrawal of Alex Cuthbert.

Injured - Wales wing Alex Cuthbert (L) will miss the Rugby World Cup warm-up match against South Africa in Cardiff

The Welsh Rugby Union said Friday the wing, who had been due to make his first appearance of the warm-up campaign against the Springboks at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday, had pulled out because of calf muscle tightness.

Tom Rogers is promoted from the bench to start, with Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit joining the replacements.

British and Irish Lions backs Liam Williams and Dan Biggar were both withdrawn from the starting XV as a precautionary measure on Thursday.

The WRU said full-back Williams had a tight hamstring, with fly-half Biggar suffering from back irritation.

Test debutant Cai Evans replaced Williams, with Sam Costelow taking over from Biggar.

The loss of Williams, Cuthbert and Biggar means Wales are now set to field an inexperienced back division against the Springboks that has won just 39 caps in total -- with 17 of those belonging to scrum-half Kieran Hardy.

Saturday's match will be Wales's third and final warm-up game following a win and a defeat in two Tests against arch-rivals England.

Wales coach Warren Gatland, who in his first spell in charge led Wales to two fourth-place finishes at the World Cup, is due to announce his 33-man squad for the September-October global showpiece in France on Monday.

The Welsh begin their Pool C campaign against Fiji -- the team that knocked them out of the 2007 World Cup in France -- in Bordeaux on September 10.

Revised Wales team to play South Africa (15-1)

Cai Evans; Tom Rogers, Mason Grady, Johnny Williams, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Kieran Hardy; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan (capt), Dan Lydiate; Will Rowlands, Ben Carter; Keiron Assiratti, Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski

Replacements: Sam Parry, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Teddy Williams, Taine Basham, Tomos Williams, Max Llewellyn, Louis Rees-Zammit

Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)

© 2023 AFP