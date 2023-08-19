Fulham's Mitrovic set to join Al Hilal

London (AFP) – Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is set to join the Premier League exodus to Saudi Arabia after Al Hilal agreed a fee for the Serbian on Saturday.

Fulham boss Marco Silva revealed Mitrovic will leave the west London club following Saturday's 3-0 Premier home defeat against Brentford.

Al Hilal are reported to have negotiated a £46 million ($58 million) deal for the 28-year-old.

"He is on the way to leave the club. I got information from the club after the match," Silva told reporters.

"Both clubs have got an agreement and now it's the moment where it is the finish of Mitrovic in our club."

Mitrovic is understood to have pushed for a move in order to join the growing list of players swapping Europe for a lucrative switch to the Gulf state.

He will be Al Hilal's latest high-profile signing after their swoops for Neymar, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Malcom.

Mitrovic scored 14 times for Fulham last season as he finally made his mark in the Premier League.

Since joining Fulham in 2018, Mitrovic had played an important role in Fulham's three separate promotions from the Championship.

In the 2021-22 campaign he netted a Championship record of 43 goals.

