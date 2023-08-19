NFL Saints tight end Graham arrested after 'medical episode'

Los Angeles (AFP) – New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested in Southern California late on Friday after a "medical episode" that left him disoriented, the NFL club announced on Saturday.

Saints team doctor John Amoss described the incident as a likely seizure.

Celebrity website TMZ reported that Graham was apprehended after police saw him wandering in traffic near a Southern California resort and apprehended him for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting a police officer.

"New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented," the team said in a statement.

"He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing."

Graham was released on Saturday morning and returned to the team as it prepared for a Sunday pre-season exhibition game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Amoss met Graham at the hospital for his release and is overseeing his care, the Saints said.

Graham, 36, is attempting a comeback with the Saints, signing a one-year deal last month with the team where he began his NFL career in 2010.

The five-time Pro Bowl standout, who led the NFL in 2013 with 16 touchdown catches, has made 713 catches for 8,506 yards and 85 touchdown playing for the Saints, Seattle, Green Bay and Chicago but was out of the league last season.

© 2023 AFP