Bucs quarterback Wolford suffers neck injury in pre-season game

New York (AFP) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback John Wolford was stretchered off with a neck injury Saturday in a frightening moment in the Bucs' 13-6 NFL pre-season victory over the New York Jets.

The Bucs were up 10-6 when Wolford, the team's third-string signal caller, hit the ground awkwardly after being tackled by Jets' defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes.

Wolford lay motionless on the field for several minutes, players from both teams gathering around him, before he was taken from the field with his neck stabilized by a backboard.

The Bucs said Wolford was taken to hospital as a precaution, but had movement in all his extremities.

"He got his movement back in his arm," coach Todd Bowles said after the game. "He kind of went numb a little bit (but) got his movement back and he seems to be OK."

The 27-year-old Wolford is entering his sixth season in the league. He signed with the Bucs as a free agent in this off-season.

