Carmona hails 'unstoppable' Spain after World Cup triumph

Spain's goalscoring hero Olga Carmona hailed her "unstoppable" side as they beat England 1-0 to win the Women's World Cup for the first time on Sunday in Sydney.

Spain's defender Olga Carmona celebrates her team's Women's World Cup victory over England on Sunday in Sydney

Carmona drilled home after 29 minutes to put La Roja ahead and they held onto their lead to triumph.

"It was a really tough game, we knew it would be tricky, England have a great team, but I think it was our game," Carmona told Spanish national broadcasters La 1.

"We had the feeling we were going to do it, and this is unstoppable, the truth is I don't know what to tell you."

Spain's players and coaching staff celebrate after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 20 August 2023. AFP - DAVID GRAY

Carmona celebrated her goal by revealing a message on an undershirt, reading "Merchi".

The 23-year-old said it was a tribute for a friend whose mother had passed away.

"I want to say this victory is for one of my best friend's mother, who died recently, I celebrated the goal with that shirt," added Carmona.

Spain coach Jorge Vilda said he was extremely proud of his team.

Spain's coach Jorge Vilda kisses the trophy after his team's victory in the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 20 August 2023. AFP - FRANCK FIFE

Vilda was heavily criticised in the build-up to and during the tournament for his tense relationship with a number of players who quit the national team in protest against the coach and the Spanish football federation.

Three of the 15 protesting players returned for the tournament -- Aitana Bonmati, Ona Batlle and Mariona Caldentey, all of whom started in the final.

"It's difficult to describe, immense joy, I'm so proud of this team," said Vilda.

"I'm so happy for everyone watching us right now, we've made them happy too. We're champions of the world."

The coach said the celebrations would run on for a long time.

"Now we have to celebrate, I can only imagine how Spain is, we're celebrating here and we don't know when it will end."

