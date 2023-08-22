Kipyegon powers to 1500m gold as Tamberi wins high jump crown

World Athletics Championships 2023

Faith Kipyegon swept to the women's 1500m title at the world athletics championships in Budapest on Tuesday night to add the world championships crown to her world record over the distance.

In the prelude to the race, the 29-year-old Kenyan insisted she was not concerned with the time but was focused on the gold medal.

She kept to her word at the National Athletics Centre.

She was composed and steely-eyed as the runners took the bell for the final lap. With the 21-year-old Ethiopian Diribe Welteji and the 2019 world champion Sifan Hassan in close attendance, she simply accelerated and stretched the field.

She finished in 3:54.87 - more than five seconds off the world record time of 3:49.11 that she set in June in Florence.

Welteji claimed the silver to confirm her rising promise and Hassan got the bronze for the Netherlands.

It was a third gold for Kipyegon at the world championships following triumphs in London in 2017 and Eugene last year.

Soufiane El Bakkali confirmed his dominance in the 3000m steeplechase. The Moroccan, who won gold at the world championships in Eugene last year after winning the Olympic title in Tokyo in 2021, finished confidently in 8:03.53 ahead of Lamecha Girma from Ethiopia and Abraham Kibiwott from Kenya.

As El Bakkali savoured another win, Girma was left to lament a third world championships silver medal in a row.

Showman

In the men's high jump, the Tokyo Olympics champion Ginamarco Tamberi took the lead with his first attempt at 2.36m.

Up until that effort, he had been playing second fiddle to the American JuVaughn Harrison.

The effort was good enough to give the 31-year-old Italian his first world outdoor title.

And he savoured the success by climbing up to celebrate with Italian supporters in the crowd.

In the night's other field event, Laulauga Tausaga from the United States won the women's discus with a throw of 69.49m. Compatriot Valerie Allman was second and Bin Feng from China came third.

