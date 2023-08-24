Jamaica and Spain rise high at Budapest world champiosnhips

World Athletics Championships 2023

Jamaica and Spain excelled on Thursday at the world athletics championships winning four of the seven titles available on the sixth day of action in Budapest.

Danielle Williams won the 100m hurdles in Budapest eight years after claiming the crown at the world athletics championships in Beijing.

The Spanish claimed their gold in the morning in the city centre with Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez winning the men's and women's races respectively in the 35km walk.

Martin, who became the first man to seal a 20km and 35km double, completed the course in 2:24.30. Perez - winner of the women's 20km on 20 August - also notched up a double with her time of 2:38.40.

During the evening session at the National Athletics Centre, Jamaicans Danielle Williams and Antonio Watson took the top prize in the women's 100m hurdles and the men's 400m respectively.

Williams' victory in 12.43 seconds came eight years after her world crown in Beijing. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Puerto Rico won the silver in 12.44 and the American Kendra Harrison got the bronze with a time of 12.46.

Watson, 21, clinched his title with a late surge to get past Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith in 44.22 seconds. Quincy Hall from the United States was third.

Proceedings were a lot more simple for Femke Bol in the women's 400m hurdles. The indoor and outdoor European champion added the world championships gold to her collection with a convincing victory in 51.70. Shamier Little from the United States was a second behind the Dutchwoman and Rushell Clayton added a bronze to Jamaica's tally.

In the field events, Canada's Camryn Rogers took the women's hammer crown.

The 24-year-old, who won silver at the world championships in Eugene last year, set the standard with her first throw of 77.22 metres.

Neither she nor anyone else passed it. Janee' Kassanavoid from the United States - bronze medalist in Eugene - was second and her compatriot DeAnna Price took the bronze.

The men's long jump furnished a dramatic finale, Wayne Pinnock from Jamaica gained the lead with his second jump of 8.50m from MiltiadisTentoglou.

But the Tokyo Olympic champion then produced 8.52m with his final attempt to pinch back the gold.

Another Jamaican, Tajay Gayle, displaced comaptriot Carey McLeod to move into bronze with his final jump of 8.27m.

Prelude

In the heats for Friday night's finals, Sha'Carri Richardson kept her dream of a sprint double alive. The 23-year-old American came second in her semi-final behind defending champion Shericka Jackson to advance.

And in the men's event, Richardson's fellow American Noah Lyles maintained his bid for a third consecutive 200m title and the first men's sprint double since Usain Bolt's third in 2015.

The 26-year-old won his semi-final in 19.76 seconds.

And though he finished fifth in the semi, Andrew Hudson was granted a place in the final.

The 26-year-old Jamaican was hit in the face by pieces of glass when the athletes' buggy was hit by another vehicle en route to the semi-final.

"Protest accepted due to glass being removed from eye just before he ran," said a statement from the organisers on Thursday night.

"Referee decided to advance him to the final in lane 1 along with the other eight qualifiers."

