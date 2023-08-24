Martin and Perez complete historic walk double with victories in 35km walk

World Athletics Championships 2023

Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez pulled off a spectacular twin double for Spain on Thursday when they won the men's and women's 35km walk days after respectively claiming the 20km titles.

Spaniards Maria Perez (left) and Alvaro Martin won the women's and men's 35km walk on Thursday. The duo also claimed gold in the 20km event at the start of the world athletics championships in Budapest.

Advertising Read more

Martin took the 35km race in 2:24.30 ahead of the Ecuadorian Brian Daniel Pintado. Masatora Kawano, who lost out on gold by one second in last year's championships in Eugene, finished in third.

Perez finished in a championship record time of 2:38.40. Defending champion Kimberley Garcia Leon of Peru trailed the 27-year-old Spaniard by two minutes to take the silver and the European champion Antigoni Ntrismpioti claimed the bronze.

It was the 39-year-old Greek's first medal in five visits to the world championships since 2013.

Only introduced at the 2022 championships, the two Spaniards will forever boast the accolade of winning the first double in the 20km and 35km events. Their success also took Spain to four golds and second in the medals table behind the United States before the evening's action at the National Athletics Centre.

The double gold enhances a spectacular season for Perez, who smashed Garcia Leon's 35km world record by almost half a minute in May during a race in Podebrady in the Czech Republic. Two months earlier in Dudince in Hungary, Garcia Leon had set a mark of 2:37:44.

.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe