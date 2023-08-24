Stewart handed Samoa audition for Ireland World Cup squad

Bayonne (France) (AFP) – Tom Stewart has been handed a full Ireland debut in Saturday's World Cup warm-up clash against Samoa as Andy Farrell made 12 changes from the side that thrashed England 29-10 on Saturday.

Ireland's Tom Stewart (left) has been handed his first international start against Samoa

Stewart has the chance to impress before Farrell names his final 33-man squad for the tournament in France on Monday with Ireland sweating over the fitness of Dan Sheehan.

The Leinster hooker has remained in Dublin for assessment on the foot injury which forced him off in the first half against England.

Stewart won his first Test cap as a replacement during Ireland's 33-17 victory over Italy at the start of the month.

Jack Crowley will partner Munster teammate Conor Murray in the half-back positions in the final match of captain Johnny Sexton's three-game ban.

Saturday evening's match in Bayonne, south-west France, is Ireland's final game before they begin their World Cup campaign against Romania on September 9.

Ireland team to face Samoa (15-1):

Jimmy O’Brien, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Keith Earls, Jack Crowley, Conor Murray, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Finlay Bealham, Tom Stewart, Cian Healy

Replacements:

Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Garry Ringrose

