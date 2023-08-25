Jackson retains women's 200m world title with stunning run

Budapest (AFP) – Shericka Jackson produced the second fastest women's 200m time in history to destroy a top-class field and retain her world title in Budapest on Friday.

The 29-year-old Jamaican's victory was never in doubt as she ran a superb bend to enter the straight with a clear lead and finished in a stunning 21.41sec, leaving the others to battle for the minor medals.

USA's Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas took silver in 21.81sec while her compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson ran a personal best of 21.92sec to add a bronze medal to the gold she impressively won in the 100m.

It was sweet revenge for Jackson after she had to fill the silver medal position in the 100m.

Her time was just seven hundredths of a second slower than the world record set by the late Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988, suggesting she could break the mark one day.

"As an athlete you have to bounce back from what you would probably call a disappointment," Jackson told the BBC.

"One of my main goals this season was to win both 100 and 200. It didn't happen. I said 'it's not supposed to happen'.

“I think I did pretty good tonight. Ah, 21.41, I'm getting there, I'm getting to where I want to be and tonight was a living testimony of never give up.

"I'm pretty proud, especially for my community. I know my Mum was going on bad (excited)."

'Stayed composed'

The Jamaican burst from her blocks and swallowed up both Thomas and Richardson outside her.

Thomas could make no impression as they powered down the straight while Richardson rallied slightly to pass Julien Alfred.

"My goal was to end up in the final of both events so doing that was already mission accomplished for me," said 23-year-old Richardson.

"But being able to win the 100m and get a medal in the 200m, that's a dream come true.

"After not qualifying for the team at all last year, to get the podium in both of my races here is amazing.

"My talent is beyond measure."

Thomas admitted she was stunned when she saw her race and Jackson's stellar time on the big screen.

"I couldn't believe it when I looked at the screen afterwards. I ran my race and I stayed composed so I am happy to come out with a silver," the American said.

Britain's 2019 champion Dina Asher-Smith could not land a blow and finished seventh with Ivory Coast's 2017 silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou eighth and last.

It extends the USA women's 200m title drought that dates back to Alysson Felix's third successive title in Berlin in 2009.

Jackson and Richardson will clash for a third time at these championships in Saturday's 4x100m relay.

Thomas and the outspoken Richardson have not always had the easiest of relationships but the teammates were all smiles as they did a victory lap.

Silver medallist Gabby Thomas was in disbelief when she saw the time of women's 200m winner Shericka Jackson of Jamaica

Jackson, who switched from the 400m in 2021 after winning Olympic and world bronze, trailed after them as she soaked up the crowd's applause.

