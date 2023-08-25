Lyles adds 200m to 100m crown as Jackson thwarts Richardson's tilt for double

World Athletics Championships 2023

Noah Lyles joined a four-man pantheon on Friday night when he won the 200m title to complete a sprint double at the world athletics championships in Budapest.

Noah Lyles from the United States savours his gold medal in the 200m. The 26-year-old became only the fifth man to win the 100m and 200m titles at the same world athletics championships. It was his third consecutive 200m crown after wins in Doha in 2019 and Eugene last year.

Only Maurice Greene, Justin Gatlin, Tyson Gay and Usain Bolt have achieved the exploit in the 40-year history of the event.

Lyles' victory notched up a third consecutive 200m title to approach Bolt's feat of four crowns between 2009 and 2015.

On a night of increasing humidity, the 26-year-old American stormed through the finishing line in 19.52 seconds. Compatriot Erriyon Knighton was second and Letsile Tebogo from Botswana claimed the bronze.

Minutes earliier Lyles' compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson was thwarted in her attempt to enter the same stratosphere.

Shericka Jackson from Jamaica retained her 200m title in a championship record time of 21.41 seconds.

The 29-year-old Jamaican cruised to glory at the National Athletics Centre ahead of the American duo of Gabrielle Thomas and Richardson.

The victory avenged defeat to Richardson in the 100m final on Monday night and prevented Richardson from joining Silke Gladish-Moeller, Katrin Krabbe and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as the only women to triumph in the 100m and 200m sprints at the same world athletics championships.

Drama

Before the explosive culmination to the seventh night of action, Yulia Rojas defended her triple jump title in spectacular fashion.

She had been trailing in eighth with a leap of 14.33m but with her last jump she hit 15.08m and first place pushing the Ukrainian Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk into silver.

The 28-year-old Venezuelan then had to wait for the other competitors to attempt to eclipse her mark. They all failed.

A record-extending fourth consecutive world title was hers to savour after Bekh-Romanchuk botched her last jump. Leyanis Perez Hernandez from Cuba got the bronze

Haruka Kitaguchi from Japan claimed the women's javelin in similar last gasp style.

The 25-year-old from Japan was in third - the position she finished at the Eugene championships in 2022 - but unleashed a throw of 66.73m with her last effort to move top.

Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado, who had led from the outset of the competition wiith 65.47m, was unable to surpass Kitaguchi's mark with her final attempt and the Colombian had to settle for silver.

Mackenzie Little from Australia claimed the bronze.

