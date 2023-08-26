Ethiopia's Shankule and Gebreslase win marathon gold and silver in Budapest

World Athletics Championships 2023

Amane Beriso Shankule led an Ethiopian one and two on Saturday in the women's marathon at the world athletics championships in Budapest.

Amane Beriso Shankule (left) celebrates with her gold medal in the women's marathon at the world athletics championships in Budapest with fellow Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase who won the silver medal.

Shankule, whose victory at last year's Valencia marathon put her third on the world all-time list, finished the 42.195km course through the streets of the Hungarian capital in 2:24.23.

“We knew what the conditions would be like and we prepared so it wasn’t that difficult for me.

"Actually I wish the race had started a bit earlier so we could have registered a faster time."

Gotytom Gebreslase, who won the mrathon at the last world championships in Eugene, claimed silver, 11 seconds behind her compatriot.

Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi from Morocco won the bronze at her first world athletics championships.

Shankule and fellow Ethiopians, Tsehay Gemechu, Gebreslase and Yalemzerf Yehualaw surged clear after 36km. Shankule stepped up the pace with five kilometres remaining to build a small lead on Yehalaw and Gebreslase.

Gardadi finished strongly over the last two kilometres to prevent Yehalaw from giving Ethiopia a clean sweep of medals.

