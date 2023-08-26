Kipyegon enters legend with 5000m title as Americans sweep sprint relays

World Athletics Championships 2023

Faith Kipyegon entered the record books on Saturday night when she claimed the 5000m to became the first woman to win achieve a 1500/5000m double at the same world championships. Less than hour later over a far shorter distance, the American 100m gold medalists Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson anchored their respective teams to glory in the relays.

Kipyegon's phenomenal season continued with a triumph in a tactically absorbing battle.

In a field packed with speed merchants, they plodded around the track until Kipyegon made her move just before the bell for the last lap.

Sifan Hassan went with her but could not live with the Kenyan's searing pace over the last 500 metres.

The 29-year-old Kenyan, who claimed the 1500m on Tuesday night, went over the line in 14:53.88. Hassan clocked 14:54.11 and Kipyegon's compatriot Beatrice Chebet was third.

The winning time was nearly a minute slower than the world record that Kipyegon set in Paris on 9 June.

A mere bagatelle. The dallying allowed her to add a first world crown over 5000m and her sixth medal overall at the world championships.

While Kipyegon was surging around the running track at the National Athletics Centre, Armando Duplantis was outpsyching the field to retain his pole vault title.

The 23-year-old Swede eviscerated the competition with a series of perfect jumps.

Ernest Obiena from the Philippines pushed Duplantis to attempt 6.10m. But after the Swede sailed over the bar, Obiena failed with his subsequent attempts.

Title held, Duplantis set the bar to 6.24 to try and surpass his own world record. It was his only failure of the evening.

Chase Ealey from the United States retained her shot put title with a throw of 20.43. Sarah Mitton from Canada was second and Lijiao Gong from China took the bronze.

Marco Arop from Canada won the men's 800m. The 24-year-old, who took the bronze at the world championships in Eugene last year, surged to the front just before the bell for the final map.

"I'm just so happy," said Arop. "It shows that we're learning from our mistakes."

He held off the challenges to cross the line in 1:44.24 seconds.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi from Kenya was second and the Briton Ben Pattison was third to claim his first medal at a world championships.

The 4x100m relays provided the pyrotechnics at the end of evening session.

Lyles anchored the United States home in 37.38 seconds. It was his third gold of the meeting and he acknowledged the feat as he crossed the line with three fingers held aloft.

The American women won their relay in a championship record time of 41.03 seconds. The Jamaicans were second and Britain claimed the bronze.

As the American relay teams celebrated their golden double, Pierce Lepage was paraded as the world's best all-round athlete.

The 27-year-old Canadian won the decathlon with 8,909 points from the 10 events. Compatriot Damian Warner was second and Lindon Victor from Grenada was third.

