Lyles wins third world gold after anchoring US relay to victory

Budapest (AFP) – Noah Lyles won his third world gold of the championships in Budapest after anchoring the US team to victory in the 4x100m relay on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

After claiming a first individual sprint double since Usain Bolt in 2015, Lyles mirrored the Jamaican legend in running the fourth leg to help take his team to the win in 37.38 seconds.

Olympic champions Italy, with Tokyo 100m gold medallist Marcell Jacobs on the second leg, claimed silver in 37.62sec, while Jamaica took bronze (37.76).

"This is the third gold for me here. It's sensational, amazing. You can't do better. It's out of control," said Lyles.

"I love team USA because everybody is coming here thinking 'I'm going to win'. We're able to put that into a team effort and then we're unstoppable."

Lyles added: "The individual races are all business but the team is fun. We all know we are fast. We don't have to worry about whether we are going to win.

"It is just about getting the stick around and trusting each other. It's fun to do this. I don't put pressure on myself. Right now I'm happy, but I'm joyful for life."

Christian Coleman, the 2019 world 100m champion, led the US quartet off, handing over to last year's 100m champion Fred Kerley.

Kerley's baton exchange with third leg Brandon Carnes was almost botched, but the latter regained his rhythm and rounded the final bend for a perfect lay-off to Lyles.

The 26-year-old scorched down the home straight, crossing the line with three fingers raised to signify his three medals he'll take home from the championships in the Hungarian capital.

© 2023 AFP