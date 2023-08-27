Canadian Olympic figure skater Paul dead at age 31

Montreal (AFP) – Canadian figure skater Alexandra Paul, a 2014 Olympic ice dancer and former national junior champion, has died at age 31, Skate Canada announced.

Canadian ice dancer Alexandra Paul, at left skating with future husband Mitchell Islam in Shanghai in 2015, was killed in a car crash at age 31, Skate Canada announced

Advertising Read more

Police said Paul died in a car crash last Tuesday when a truck struck vehicles stopped at a construction zone in rural Melancthon Township in Southern Ontario.

Her baby son, Charles, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries suffered in the incident.

Paul and her long-time ice dance partner, Mitchell Islam, were married in 2021 and she gave birth to their first child last year.

"It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul," Skate Canada said in a statement.

Paul and Islam won the 2010 Canadian national junior ice dance crown and were second at the 2010 junior worlds.

They had three third-place finishes at the Canadian national championships and placed 18th at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Paul and Islam were 10th at the 2014 worlds and 13th the following year.

The couple retired from competition in 2016.

© 2023 AFP