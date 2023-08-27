Injured prop Healy misses out on Ireland Rugby World Cup squad

London (AFP) – Veteran prop Cian Healy was left out of Ireland's Rugby World Cup squad due to injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) announced on Sunday.

Cian Healy leaves the pitch during the win over Samoa

Leinster's Healy, 35, limped off the field in Saturday's narrow 17-13 victory over Samoa at Bayonne in their final warm-up game before the tournament.

Healy was playing in his 125th international and had been hoping to feature in a fourth World Cup.

"It has been a difficult selection process over the last number of weeks because a squad of 43 players have worked extremely hard throughout an eight-week pre-season period, with the group pushing each other on the pitch and becoming very close off it," Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said in an IRFU statement.

"It is a hugely exciting time for the group as we prepare to depart for Tours and finalise our preparations for our Rugby World Cup opener against Romania," he added.

Munster's Jeremy Loughman takes loose-head Healy's spot in Farrell's set-up, captained by 38-year-old Johnny Sexton.

There is also a place for Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey as well as Keith Earls despite the experienced Munster winger missing the win over Samoa with a minor injury.

Hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher are also included as they are expected to overcome foot and hamstring issues.

Farrell, who led the side to this year's Six Nations Grand Slam, heads to France with 18 players tasting their first World Cup.

Sexton, Earls as well as second-choice scrum-half Conor Murray will appear in their third edition.

Leading contenders Ireland begin their campaign against Romania on September 9 and also play Tonga, holders South Africa and Scotland in Pool B.

Ireland squad for the Rugby World Cup (September 8-October 28):

Forwards

Props: Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster)

Hookers: Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster)

Locks: Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster)

Back row: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Backs

Scrum-halves: Craig Casey (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster)

Fly-halves: Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Jack Crowley (Munster)

Centres: Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

Wings: Keith Earls (Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht) James Lowe (Leinster)

Full-backs: Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jimmy O'Brien (Leinster)

