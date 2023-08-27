Juve held by Bologna, Lecce snatch dramatic draw at Fiorentina

Milan (AFP) – Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna on Sunday in their first home match of the new Serie A season, while Lecce bounced back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Fiorentina.

Dusan Vlahovic has scored in both his Juventus matches this season

Dusan Vlahovic earned disappointing Juve a point with a bullet header with 10 minutes remaining at the Allianz Stadium after Lewis Ferguson had put Bologna ahead midway through the first half.

It was an uninspiring display from Juve which poured cold water on the idea that they are back as league title contenders.

Massimiliano Allegri's side impressed at Udinese last weekend, not just with the win but with their aggressive, attacking style of play.

But on Sunday Juve were back to the stodgy ways of last season which so angered supporters.

They were fortunate not to lose as Marco Di Bello decided not to award a penalty to Bologna after Dan Ndoye was brought down by Samuel Iling-Junior nine minutes before Vlahovic levelled.

Not even the return of Paul Pogba to midfield could inspire Juve to claim the three points, the France star doing little as a second half substitute.

Fiorentina looked set for a simple win in Florence when headers from Nicolas Gonzalez and Alfred Duncan had the hosts two goals to the good at half-time.

Lecce, who also came from behind to beat Lazio last weekend, pulled one back three minutes after half-time through a lovely curling finish from Hamza Rafia.

Nikola Krstovic earned the away side would snatch a dramatic point when he evaded two Fiorentina centre backs to head home Lameck Banda's inswinging cross.

Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina now face second leg of his team's Conference League play-off with Rapid Vienna on Thursday with the Tuscans trailing by a single goal.

Later on Sunday, champions Napoli make their home debut this season against Sassuolo while Lazio host Genoa.

