Kiplangat takes marathon at world championships in Budapest

Victor Kiplangat won the men's marathon on Sunday to claim the first of the eight finals on the last day of the world athletics championships in Budapest.

The 23-year-old Ugandan finished the 42.195 course in 2:8.53. Maru Teferi from Israel was 19 seconds behind and the Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase took bronze.

Despite the 7am start, the heat - 28 degrees Celsius by the end of the race - took its toll with 24 runners unable to finish.

“It was hard today because it was so hot," said Kiplangat. "But I felt comfortable because I prepared well for this weather. I always felt I had the power.”

The world championships culminate at the National Athletics Centre with the men's and women's 4x400m relays.

Before that there are high jump, 800m and 3000m steeplechase finals for the women and the javelin and 5000m for the men.

