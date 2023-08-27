Marmoush strikes late to snatch draw for ten-man Frankfurt at Mainz

Berlin (AFP) – Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush equalised in injury time to snatch a point in a 1-1 draw at derby rivals Mainz on Sunday.

Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush removes his shirt after scoring a late equaliser away at Mainz

With the clock winding down, the home side were in front after Lee Jae-sung's first-half header, but Frankfurt's Junior Dina Ebimbe dribbled past three Mainz defenders and cut back to give Marmoush a simple tap in to level the scores.

Frankfurt had been reduced to 10 men after winger Ansgar Knauff had kicked Leandro Barreiro in the face as he challenged for the ball with 30 minutes remaining.

The dismissal galvanised the visitors and Marmoush's goal, the Egyptian's first since moving from Wolfsburg in the summer, ensured they remain unbeaten this season.

The major talking point in the lead-up to the match for Frankfurt was whether or not star striker Kolo Muani would be tempted away from the club, amid a mooted offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The France striker, who scored 15 goals and set up 14 more in the league last season, started for the visitors and looked the man most likely to break the first-half deadlock.

Defeated 4-1 at Union Berlin in their opening game last weekend, Mainz shook off a tentative start and looked to have won a penalty for handball with 23 minutes gone, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

The visitors were on the board just two minutes later however, Lee Jae-sung pouncing on a mistake from Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to head his side into the lead.

Trapp rose high to collect the ball but lost possession after colliding with teammate Robin Koch, with Lee heading the ball in from close range.

Knauff's dismissal looked to have Mainz on track for victory before Marmoush's late intervention saw the spoils shared.

Later on Sunday, Bayern Munich and their 100-million-euro forward Harry Kane host Augsburg.

